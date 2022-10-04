After being the other team's homecoming game the last two weeks, Valley City finally got to host its own homecoming game. The Wahpeton Huskies wanted to rain on the Hi-Liners homecoming parade, but Mother Nature took care of that, so the Hi-Liners took care of the football game.
It looked like it was going to be a track meet as both teams scored touchdowns in the first minute of the game, but after that, the Valley City defense and running game took control.
The Hi-Liners got the opening kickoff and started on their own 35. On the second play from scrimmage, Gavin Gerhardt raced 63 yards for the touchdown. The extra point was blocked to make the score 6-0 Hi-Liners 47 seconds into the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Wahpeton's Treyton Mauch received the ball at the 15 yard line and out ran the Hi-Liners' kickoff team for an 85 yard touchdown. Mauch's extra point was blocked, keeping the score tied at 6.
On the Hi-Liners next possession, they would grind out a seven play drive, covering 52 yards with Gerhardt scoring from 12 yards away. The two point conversion was no good and with 7:05 to go in the first quarter, the Hi-Liners led 12-6.
