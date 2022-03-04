Friday February 25th, North Dakota USA wrestling held its annual middle school, elementary and girls state team qualifier in Bismarck. ND sends two teams in the middle school and elementary division and one team in the girls division each year to compete in Iowa in April. First team consists of all 1st place winners and second team consists of all 2nd place winners of their respective weight brackets in their divisions. Elementary consists of grades 1-6, middle school consists of grades 7-8 and girls consists of grades 1-8.
Qualifying for the girls' team from Express Wrestling was 6th grader Gabby Hannig (109 lbs). This is Gabby’s fourth time qualifying for the Heartland National Duals. Gabby dominated her way through the tournament by pinning both her opponents in little time and earning her spot on the ND Dual team.
Also qualifying for the girls team from Express Wrestling was 8th grader Deegan Kirschenmann (117 lbs). This is Deegan's first time qualifying for the Heartland National Duals. Deegan beat the same opponent 6-2 and 2-0 in a best of 3 bracket to earn her spot and represent Express on the ND Dual team.
Qualifying for the 2nd team in the elementary school division from Express Wrestling was 6th grader Chase Coghlan (95 lbs). This is Chase’s second time qualifying for the Heartland National Duals. At the Qualifier in Bismarck Chase lost his first match, but went on to pin his next opponent in the first period to take 2nd place and qualify.
Also competing but did not qualify, 7th grader Hunter Undem (140 lbs) took 4th place trying to make a middle school team. 4th grader Carter Coghlan (70 lbs) also wrestled but did not place trying to make an elementary school team.
The teams comprised of athletes from all across the state of ND, will compete in the Heartland National Duals on April 14-16th, in Council Bluffs, IA. These two days will consist of 4-5 duals each day, giving each wrestler about 8-10 matches throughout the weekend.
