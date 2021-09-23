Valley City State University has announced that six individuals and two teams are being inducted in the Viking Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The induction ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 1, during Homecoming. There was no Hall of Fame Class in 2020 due to the ceremony being canceled because of COVID-19. Many of this year's inductees had previously been announced as inductees for 2020.
Individuals receiving the honor in 2021 include Jeff Pederson '83, Teri (Loe) Cresap '86, Kyle Bauer '93, Matt Johnson '94, Mike Tenuto '76 and Tom Klapp '05. Teams being inducted to the Hall of Fame this year include the 1990 and 1991 men's golf teams.
For tickets to the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, contact the VCSU Alumni Office at 701-845-7203.
Read the full story in your Thursday, September 23rd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.