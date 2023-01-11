Bodi Hagland - Swimming

Bodi Haglund had two individual first place finishes and was part of two first place relay teams to help lead Jamestown to a 95-90 win over Dickinson in a recent Swimming and Diving competition in Dickinson.

Haglund, a sophomore at Valley City High School, took first place in the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke.

Recommended for you