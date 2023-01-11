Bodi Haglund had two individual first place finishes and was part of two first place relay teams to help lead Jamestown to a 95-90 win over Dickinson in a recent Swimming and Diving competition in Dickinson.
Haglund, a sophomore at Valley City High School, took first place in the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke.
He was also on the winning 200 Medley Relay team along with Caleb Fabian, Teddy Solensky and Kaden Fabian. The same four took first in the 200 free relay with Haglund swimming the lead lap.
The Blue Jays faced Minot next. The Magicians have 30 North Dakota State titles to their name.
Minot won the meet 134-48. Haglund was part of two second place relay teams, the 200 Medley Relay and the 400 Free Relay.
He also took fourth in the 200 free and 100 backstroke.
Haglund has already qualified for state in six events. The 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 back stroke and the 100 breast stroke. The state meet will be held March 3rd and 4th in Bismarck.