Noah Haglund, Valley City High School senior swimming co-op with Jamestown High School, has committed to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. He plans to major in Exercise Physiology and would like to pursue a doctorate in Physical Therapy.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, January 27th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.