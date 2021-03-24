This week, Kael Grebel inked the next step in his academic and athletic future when he signed with Valley City State University for Football and Track/Field. Grebel has had a great career with the Hi-Liner Football Team. The 2021 Football season ended with the Hi-Liners 3-4 overall, but the 2021 Track/Field season was cancelled because of the pandemic. It makes him even more excited for this year’s high school season (which is underway) and continuing Track/Field at VCSU.
