Prior to their high school season starting, VCHS junior Koye Grebel and younger brother Kolt (freshman) traveled to Denver to participate in the monster mash pre-season national wrestling tournament on Saturday, November 6th at the National Western Events Center.
The one day tournament featured wrestlers from 26 states with over 1,500 wrestlers total.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, November 10th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.