Grebel Boys and Muske - tourney winners

Koltyn Grebel, Koye Grebel and Broden Muske all reached the finals and came away with championships in their weight classes at the Bismarcj Rotary Tournament. It was the first time in school history that the Hi-Liners got three in the finals.

Koltyn Grebel pinned his way to the finals. The top ranked wrestler in the state in Class A at 113 won by falls in his first four matches. Three of those came early in the first period. In the semifinals, Grebel pinned Hudson Egeberg of Bismarck High in the second period. Egeberg is the third ranked wrestler at 113 in Class A.

