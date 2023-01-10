Koltyn Grebel, Koye Grebel and Broden Muske all reached the finals and came away with championships in their weight classes at the Bismarcj Rotary Tournament. It was the first time in school history that the Hi-Liners got three in the finals.
Koltyn Grebel pinned his way to the finals. The top ranked wrestler in the state in Class A at 113 won by falls in his first four matches. Three of those came early in the first period. In the semifinals, Grebel pinned Hudson Egeberg of Bismarck High in the second period. Egeberg is the third ranked wrestler at 113 in Class A.
At 138 pounds, Koye Grebel’s path to the title was a tech fall in the opening round over Landon McMahen of Bismarck High, who is ranked sixth at 138 in Class A. Grebel then won by fall and major decision. In the semifinals he defeated Daniel Fernandez of Minot, who is ranked fourth in Class A at 138, 7-0. In the final it was #1 vs. #2 as Grebel faced Kaden DeCoteau of Bismarck Century, the number two ranked wrestler at 138. DeCoteau defeated Grebel 7-5 in the Rumble on the Red. Grebel avenged that defeat with at tech fall win, 16-1, with 33 seconds left in the match. For his efforts in the Rotary, Grebel was named Outstanding Wrestler in the Bismarck Rotary, He is the first outstanding wrestler in Valley City history.
At 220 pounds, Broden Muske had four pins and a decision on his way to the championship. In the second round, he pinned Michael Torgerson of Grand Forks Central in 41 seconds. Torgerson is ranked fifth in Class A at 220. In the semifinals, he defeated Ryder Weigel of West Fargo Sheyenne, the sixth ranked wrestler at 220, 3-1. In the finals, he pinned Matthew Peters of Watertown, South Dakota with 1:05 remaining in the third period. Peters in ranked seventh in Class A in South Dakota at 220.
Read more about the Hi-Liner Wrestlers, Girls and Boys Basketball, Hockey and more in your Tuesday, January 10th Times-Record