FARGO, N.D. ⁠— The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took a 2-1 game lead in the best-of-five American Association Finals as they defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen 7-2 in front of 1,501 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday night. RedHawks’ starting pitcher Tyler Grauer was perfect through 5.1 innings and earned the win after he allowed just one run on four hits and a walk over 7.1 innings pitched.

 

