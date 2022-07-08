FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (34-15) lost their first home series of the season on Thursday afternoon as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (26-23) won 1-0. Goldeyes starter Landen Bourassa (2-1) earned the win after pitching 7.1 scoreless innings. Bourassa allowed five hits but struck out four batters in the game. This was the first time in 2022 that the RedHawks were held scoreless in a game.
The Goldeyes scored the lone run of the game in the top of the eighth inning. Catcher Hidekel Gonzalez hit a leadoff triple and scored on a passed ball from reliever Joe Jones. All three of Winnipeg’s hits were for extra bases, as third baseman Ian Sagdal (1-for-4) and left fielder Logan Hill (1-for-2, two walks) each hit a double in the win.
Kevin McGovern (6-2) pitched well for the RedHawks, but earned the loss after allowing one run on three hits and two walks in seven innings pitched. Joe Jones pitched the final two innings and allowed only one walk in relief. Bourassa came out of the game and was replaced by reliver Tasker Strobel in the bottom of the eighth.
Fargo-Moorhead threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning as Drew Ward and Leo Piña opened the inning with back-to-back singles. However, John Silviano ended up hitting into a double play and Evan Alexander struck out looking to end the game. Strobel pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and earned his 14th save of the season, tying Fargo-Moorhead reliever Alex DuBord for the most in the American Association.
The RedHawks will travel south and face the Sioux Falls Canaries (19-29) for a three-game series at Sioux Falls Stadium, starting tomorrow at 7:05 pm. The Canaries are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have one win and two losses against the RedHawks this year. All three games will be on 740 the Fan (740AM & 107.3 FM) and available on aabaseball.tv. The RedHawks will start Taylor Bloye (0-1, 9.00 ERA) and the starting pitcher for Sioux Falls has not been announced.