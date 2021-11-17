The annual Turkey trot is back Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25th. There is no pre-registration with the race starting at 8 a.m.
This years Turkey Trot proceeds will benefit the Landon’s Light Foundation.
The event will start at the Jefferson Mile Path, front of Jefferson School in Valley City and continues for 3 miles, or 3 times around the loop. Participants are welcome to do 1, 2 or all 3 laps. Whatever they are comfortable or able to do.
There is a suggested donation of $5 per mile but absolutely any donation is appreciated and will go straight to the foundation.
Come out with the entire family and bring the dogs to trot. We are excited to see everyone out and about.
Rain, sleet, snow or shine the run with happen, so get ready.
Landon’s parents and family will be at the race to rally on the runners as a thank you for supporting their son and his cause that brings so much light into the world for so many.