Special to Times-Record
Boys and girls in grades K-6 have the opportunity to participate in Cross Country to begin the school year. On August 25th and September 1st, 8th and 15th, elementary students who register will have XC practice after school at Jefferson Elementary until 4:15 p.m.
Coaches Deb Beilke, Trevor Bakalar, Allison Wenaas and members of the Hi-Liner Cross Country Team will help elementary kids improve their skills and enjoy some fun competition during these practices. After all practices have concluded, participants will be invited to run in the elementary mile at the Varsity Blue & White XC Meet on Saturday, September 18th.
Cost to register for this program is $15 (All participants will receive a t-shirt). Cash or check payment (checks payable to VCXC) with completed registration and waiver form can be dropped off at any school office or mailed to the following address: Deb Beilke, VCHS, 460 Central Avenue North, Valley City, ND