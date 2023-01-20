Gavin Gerhardt Signs With VCSU

Gerhardt family pictured above l-r: Addy, Jason (dad), Kirstin (mom-standing), Gavin and Riley. Photo by Paul McDonald/TR.

Another signing and another Valley City Hi-Liner staying put to play football. Gavin Gerhardt signed his letter to play football at Valley City State University at a signing ceremony held at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

The senior, who excelled on both sides of the football for the Hi-Liners, will find himself on the defensive side of the football in college. They (VCSU) recruited me to play safety, or DB, wherever they need me to play back there,” Gerhardt said.

