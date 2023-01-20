Another signing and another Valley City Hi-Liner staying put to play football. Gavin Gerhardt signed his letter to play football at Valley City State University at a signing ceremony held at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
The senior, who excelled on both sides of the football for the Hi-Liners, will find himself on the defensive side of the football in college. They (VCSU) recruited me to play safety, or DB, wherever they need me to play back there,” Gerhardt said.
Gerhardt has been successful in football, hockey and baseball. But when it came down to a post high school sport, football won out. “Im a kid that focuses on one sport at a time,” Gerhardt added. “Sometimes I hate the sport I’m doing and sometimes I love it, its just a love/hate relationship. Ever since football ended I’ve missed it. Once I got the opportunity to play, I was like, I want to keep playing.”
For the Hi-Liners, Gerhardt was the leading rusher with 996 yards and twelve touchdowns. His 110.7 yards per game was second in the Eastern Dakota Conference, including Class A and AA. His 139.2 All-purpose yards per game was also second in the conference, both classes. Gerhardt was third on the team in receiving with seven receptions for 93 yards. He was first on the team in total yards, all-purpose yards and scoring.
Defensively, Gerhardt was second on the team in total tackles, third in assisted tackles, and tackles for a loss. He led the team with four interceptions. He also average 20.5 yards per punt return which was tops on the team and second in the conference.