Valley City State University defensive lineman Riley Gerhardt has been named the NSAA Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
NSAA Football Defensive
Player of the Week
Riley Gerhardt – Valley City State (N.D.) – 6'2" – 217 lbs., Sophomore – defensive line – Valley City, N.D. – Gerhardt had a hand in 18 tackles (5 solo, 13 assist) for Valley City State (N.D.), despite a 31-17 home North Star Athletic Association opener setback to Dakota State (S.D.). He finished the game with 2.5 quarterback sacks for 16 yards loss, as well as three tackles-for-loss of 17 yards loss. Gerhardt also forced a fumble on special teams that led to a Viking touchdown.
NSAA Football Offensive
Player of the Week
Sam Huntley – Waldorf (Iowa) – 5'11" – 190 lbs., Senior – wide receiver – Dania, Fla. – Huntley had eight catches for 93 yards (11.6 yards per reception), fueling No. 24 ranked Waldorf (Iowa) to a 28-21 road North Star Athletic Association victory at Mayville State (N.D.). Three of the eight receptions, including 43- and 93-yards came in the fourth quarter to propel the Warriors into the scoring position. Huntley established the all-time program record for receiving yards, accumulating 2,278 receiving yards.
NSAA Football Special Teams
Player of the Week
Wade James – Dickinson State (N.D.) – 6'1" – 190 lbs. – Sophomore – kicker – Bismarck, N.D. – James drilled three field goals and two PAT extra-point kick to provide 11 total points in Dickinson State's (N.D.) 23-0 road victory at Iowa Wesleyan. He hit a 40-yard field goal, as well as 26-yard field goal in the second quarter to balloon the Blue Hawks' lead to 20-0. He added a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter to round out the final score at 23-0. James also registered six kick-offs for 328 yards (54.7 yards per kick-off). His two kick-offs resulted in touchbacks.
Recap from last week's games
Dickinson State (N.D.), receiving votes in the latest NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 national poll, remained undefeated in the North Star Athletic Association play after shutting down Iowa Wesleyan 23-0 on the road. The Blue Hawks outgained the Tigers 387-367 in total offensive yards. DiSU forced IWU to six turnover (four interceptions and two fumbles) to earn their fourth straight victory. Dickinson State lifted their overall record to 4-2 and 2-0 NSAA conference record. Iowa Wesleyan is 3-4 overall record and 1-1 record in the league.
Waldorf (Iowa), who returned inside the national poll 'Top 25' at No. 24, survived a thrilling North Star contest at Mayville State (N.D.). After going through three ties, the Warriors used the game-winning drive with 12 seconds left in the game with a 21-yard rush by Javontey Harper followed by the PAT extra-point kick by Connor Parker for a 28-21 victory. WU racked up a total of 404 offensive yards and held MSU to 216 total offensive yards. Waldorf is 6-1 overall record and 2-0 NSAA conference record. Mayville State fell to 3-4 overall record and 0-2 NSAA conference record.
Dakota State spoiled Valley City State's (N.D.) North Star Athletic Association season opener in Valley City. The Trojans grabbed the first lead of the game at 3-0 after the first quarter before the Vikings overtook a 10-9 slim halftime advantage. After a scoreless third quarter, VCSU extended their lead to 17-9. DaSU then took advantage of three Vikings' turnovers for 22 straight points to earn a 31-17 come-from-behind victory. The Trojans had 10 more offensive yards than the Vikings (278-268). Dakota State improved to 3-3 overall record and 1-1 NSAA record. Valley City State fell to 1-4 overall record and 0-1 NSAA conference record.
Presentation (S.D.) was idle last week. The Saints are 1-5 overall record and 0-1 NSAA conference record.
Looking Ahead – Saturday
Valley City State (N.D.) remains home this Saturday as they continue their North Star action versus Iowa Wesleyan. No. 24 Waldorf (Iowa) travels to Dickinson State (N.D.) on the same day in the battle of top two teams in the league. Dakota State (S.D.) returns home to host Presentation (S.D.).