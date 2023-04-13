The 2023 Shrine Bowl rosters have been announced and the Valley City Hi-Liners will have two players on the 11-Man East squad.
Gavin Gerhardt and Broden Muske will get one more chance to represent the Hi-Liners on the football field in the annual all-star game this summer.
Gerhardt and Muske wrapped up their senior season by being named first team All-State and All-EDC. Gerhardt made All-State at running back and Muske was named first team on the offensive line.
For the Hi-Liners, Gerhardt was the leading rusher with 996 yards and twelve touchdowns. His 110.7 yards per game was second in the Eastern Dakota Conference, including Class A and AA. His 139.2 All-purpose yards per game was also second in the conference, both classes. Gerhardt was third on the team in receiving with seven receptions for 93 yards. He was first on the team in total yards, all-purpose yards and scoring. He also set the school record for most rushing yards in a single game when he went off for 259 yards against Wahpeton in the homecoming game.
Muske, along with Brady Guscette, Peyton Olson, Will Schwehr, Christian Beutler and Dylan Hunt, made up the Valley City moving company that paved the way for Hi-Liner runners to amass 260 yards rushing per game. The 2,604 rushing yards was second only to Fargo North in the Eastern Dakota Conference, including the AA and A schools. The 260.4 yards per game average was tops in the EDC, both classes.
Brock Wendel, Garrett Hebl and Colton Ness of LaMoure/Litchville-Marion were named to the 9-Man East squad.
The Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 24th at Mayville State. The 11-Man game will kickoff at 4 p.m. followed by the 9-Man game at 7 p.m.