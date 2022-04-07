(VCSU) RAPID CITY, S.D. – Valley City State men's golfer Rory Gentzkow finished in 15th place in a field of 45 golfers to lead the Vikings at the Hardrocker Invite Monday, hosted at the par-71 Arrowhead Country Club.
Gentzkow shaved seven strokes off his first-round score and carded three birdies in his second round to finish with a 161 (84-77) on Monday. Jayden Ewoniuk fired a 181 (93-88) to finish in 42nd place, and Alex Klever added a 193 (101-92) to VCSU's team score while placing 43rd.
Rounding out VCSU's score were Parker Heydt who carded a 210 (108-102) and Henrik Jacobsen who finished with a 239 (115-124).
The Viking men placed eighth out of eight teams with a team score of 745 (386-359) on the day. Tournament-host South Dakota School of Mines and Technology placed first with a 36-hole score of 609 (294-315). Hardrocker Bryce Howard earned medalist honors after firing a 4-over par 146 (72-74).
On the women's side, Hayley Shanks led the Vikings with a 186 (95-91) to place 32nd in the 55-player field. Jocelyn Braunberger added a 197 (97-100) to finish in 43rd place, and Ashley McKittrick finished in 51st with a 208 (101-107). Neveah Davis added a 217 (101-116) and Megan Haugrud carded a 263 (119-144) to round out VCSU's scoring.
VCSU's women finished with an 808 (394-414) on the day and finished in 11th place out of 11 teams. University of Sioux Falls finished with a 681 (339-342) to take the team title at the tournament. Dakota Wesleyan's Megan Hinker earned medalist honors Monday with a 158 (81-77).
UP NEXT: The Viking golf teams will compete at the DSU Spring Invite on April 10-11. The tournament will be played at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson, N.D.
