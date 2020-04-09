The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has scheduled an examination to select candidates for the position of district game warden. The test is at 10 a.m., May 29, at the department's main office in Bismarck.
Applicants must register to take the exam no later than May 27 by submitting an online application through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have a bachelor’s degree at time of hire, have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.
