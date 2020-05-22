Individuals interested in taking the exam to select candidates for district game warden must register no later than May 27. The test is at 10 a.m., May 29, at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's main office in Bismarck.
Applicants must register to take the exam by submitting an online application through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.
