FUI Wrestler of the Week is Ethan Miller.
Ethan Is a sophomore and wrestles at 145 for the Hi-Liners.
He is the son of Tim and Alyssa Miller and has one older sister, Taylor.
Ethan had a great 2 days of wrestling at the Storhaug Tournament in Lisbon, going 4-0 with 3 pins and 6-2 win in the finals over Blaze Reinke of Lisbon who is #3 in State Class B.
