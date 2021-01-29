Logan is a senior and is the starting wrestler for Hi-Liners and is ranked #1 in the EDC at 120 lbs. He is currently 10-0 on the season, and has yet to give up a takedown.
Logan had a super and very special week of wrestling, going 3-0 on the week, and pinning the #2 ranked EDC wrestler (Owen Lindstrom, Devils Lake) in the first period and beating the #3 ranked EDC wrestler (Mason Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne) by technical fall.
Read the full story in your January 29th-31st Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.