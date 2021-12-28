Tucker Johnson
Week #3
Tucker is a sophomore and is the starting wrestler for the Hi-Liners at 126 lbs.
He is the son of Nikki and Nate Johnson and has one older sister, Brinklyn.
Tucker had a fantastic day of wrestling at the Knights of Columbus tournament in Jamestown, winning all 4 matches by scores of 11-6, PIN, PIN, and 13-3 (finals) to get him first place in the tournament.
Andon Bulow
Week #4
Andon is a 7th grader and is a Jr. High wrestler for the Hi-Liners.
He is the son of Aaron and Tara and has 3 young brothers, Bowan, Conley and Decker, who are all 3 part of the Express Wrestling team in Valley City.
Andon wrestled in the Jr. High division at the Grand Forks Sertoma tournament this past weekend. He finished 1-2, and wrestled with a fantastic attitude and great effort. He focuses and works hard in practice every week. Andon is an exceptional student athlete for the Hi-Liners as he is a member of the “A” Honor roll at VCHS. He also participates in football and baseball.
