Wrestler of the Week for the week ending February 4, 2023 is Alex Rogelstad
Alex is Senior at VCHS and wrestles at 152lbs for the Hi-Liners. Alex had a great week of wrestling for the week ending February 4, going a combined 3-0 in duals vs Devil’s Lake, Jamestown and Bismarck Legacy. As we are a bit behind with releasing our Wrestler of the Week for the past week, it should be noted that he continued his success into the EDC Region Tournament and turned the tables on long time EDC rival and nemesis Mason Johnson of West Fargo Sheyenne. Alex advanced to the 3rd and 4th place match of the EDC tournament by defeating Johnson by a score of 7-2, after going 0-4 vs Johnson over their past 4 meeting, dating back to last season.
Alex answered the Wrestler of the Week questionnaire as follows:
Parents: Todd and Amy Brothers: Austin and Bennett
Academic achievements: honor roll, academic all state
School activities/sports: Tennis, wrestling, golf
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, video games
Favorite class in school: study hall
Favorite supper food: steak
Favorite school lunch: pizza
Favorite junk food: fruit snacks
Favorite video game: Minecraft
Any ideas on what you wanna be when you “grow up”: idk
Most memorable wrestling moment: Florida trip
Who is going to win the Superbowl?: Chiefs
Biggest life lesson you’ve learned from the sport of wrestling: Life is hard.
Advice to young wrestlers: Work hard.
Wrestler Of the Week is sponsored by Farmers Union Insurance- Kirk Olson & Tyler VanBruggen.