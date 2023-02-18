Alex Rogelstad

Wrestler of the Week for the week ending February 4, 2023 is Alex Rogelstad

Alex is Senior at VCHS and wrestles at 152lbs for the Hi-Liners.  Alex had a great week of wrestling for the week ending February 4, going a combined 3-0 in duals vs Devil’s Lake, Jamestown and Bismarck Legacy. As we are a bit behind with releasing our Wrestler of the Week for the past week, it should be noted that he continued his success into the EDC Region Tournament and turned the tables on long time EDC rival and  nemesis Mason Johnson of West Fargo Sheyenne.  Alex advanced to the 3rd and 4th place match of the EDC tournament by defeating Johnson by a score of 7-2, after going 0-4 vs Johnson over their past 4 meeting, dating back to last season.

