Its not the NFL, but it is a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon on a beautiful football field, playing the game you love. What are we talkin about? Gridiron Football!
Gridiron Football is a national organization coming back for the second year in Jamestown.
It is a spring youth flag football league played at the University of Jamestown and is organized and run by UJ Football.
The league is made up of 16 teams ranging in ages from kindergarten to eighth grade. There were 181 players in this year’s league.
The k-1st grade teams are the 49ers, Rams, Cardinals and the Seahawks (The NFC West if you follow the NFL).
The 2nd and 3rd grade teams are the Bears, Packers, Lions and Raiders (yes the NFC North minus the Vikings..smart league =).
The 3rd and 4th grade teams are the Bills, Jets, Dolphins and Patriots (the AFC East).
The 5th through 8th grade teams are the Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons and Saints (the NFC South)
The league is played from April 30th to June 25th. The games are played, like the NFL, on Sunday afternoons at Taylor Stadium/Rollie Greeno Field on the campus of the University of Jamestown. The coaches are University of Jamestown football players. Teams are made up randomly.
The season just wrapped up on June 25th. There are no playoffs, they decide the champs from their record.
The kindergarten and 1st grade champs were the Cardinals with the Seahawks taking second. The champs from 2nd and 3rd grade were the Bears with the Lions second. The champs for the 3rd-4th graders were the Patriots and the Bills were second. The Panthers were crowned champs for the 5th-8th graders. They won their last game of the season 56-22. The week before they defeated the second place team, the Buccaneers 34-20 in what could have been called the championship game.