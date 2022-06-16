FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (20-9) used home runs from John Silviano and Leo Piña to get a 10-4 victory over the Cleburne Railroaders (6-23) on Wednesday night in front of 3,557 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. Piña went 5-for-5 with a home run, double, hit three RBIs, and scored three runs in the win.
The RedHawks and Railroaders played a scoreless first before Fargo-Moorhead struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Leo Piña got on base with an infield single before John Silviano blasted his ninth home run of the season over the right-field wall for a two-run home run. After Silivano’s blast, Rymer Liriano advanced to second on a single and an error by center fielder Zach Nehrir. Liriano would make it to third on a groundout and score on a sacrifice fly from Christian Correa. The RedHawks extended their lead to 5-0 in the third on a Leo Piña two-run home run.
In the fourth inning both teams would score once. Cleburne scored their first run of the game on a Hector Sanchez RBI groundout, while the RedHawks added a run in the bottom of the inning on Christian Correa’s second sacrifice fly of the game. The Railroaders made it 6-2 in the top of the fifth inning when Cesar Trejo hit an RBI double.
Fargo-Moorhead right-handed starter Davis Feldman (2-2) pitched six innings and only allowed two runs on five hits and three walks. Feldman struck out seven batters in the win. In relief, LHP Peyton Wigginton made his professional debut and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in three innings pitched. The Franklin, Tenn. native struck out four batters in his first appearance with the RedHawks.
Railroaders’ starter Kody Bullard (2-3) earned the loss and was replaced after allowing six runs in five innings pitched. Bullard allowed four earned runs on six hits and
two walks while striking out three batters. RHP Kevin McCarthy came on in relief in the sixth inning and allowed three runs on four hits and struck out a batter in 1.1 innings pitched. The three runs that McCarthy allowed all came in the seventh inning. Fargo-Moorhead strung together four hits and two walks in the bottom of the inning to take a 9-2lead. The RedHawks scored one of those runs on a wild pitch by McCarthy.
Both teams scored one run in the eighth and Cleburne added another run in the ninth but Wigginton eventually closed out the game and earned his first save of the season.
Fargo-Moorhead and Cleburne will conclude their three-game series with a 12:30 p.m. game tomorrow at Newman Outdoor Field. LHP Kevin McGovern (2-1, 5.18 ERA) is the expected starter for the RedHawks and RHP Austen Seidel (0-0, 11.57 ERA) will start for the Railroaders.