Football players 2022

The post season awards keep coming for Hi-Liner Football. Five players have been selected to the All-State Football team.

Gavin Gerhardt, Broden Muske, Zach Sykora, Ethan Miller and Aidan Jacobson were selected to the All-State team. The team is voted on by the coaches in the division that are members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

