The post season awards keep coming for Hi-Liner Football. Five players have been selected to the All-State Football team.
Gavin Gerhardt, Broden Muske, Zach Sykora, Ethan Miller and Aidan Jacobson were selected to the All-State team. The team is voted on by the coaches in the division that are members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.
Senior Gavin Gerhardt made the first team at running back. He rushed for 996 yards on 141 carries, an average of 7.1 yards per carry, and scored twelve rushing touchdowns. His 110.7 yards per game was second in the Eastern Dakota Conference among the Class A schools. It was also the second best average among EDC schools in both Class A and AA. Gerhardt added seven receptions for 93 more yards and another touchdown. He was seventh in the EDC in Class A for total offense and second in all-purpose yards. He had 14 total touchdowns and 90 points scored which was good for third in the EDC in Class A.
Senior Broden Muske made the first team at offensive lineman. He was part of the offensive line that helped the Valley City offense rack up an average of 260 yards rushing per game. As an offense, Valley City averaged 313.1 yards of total offense per game. They also averaged 34.2 points per game.
Junior Zach Sykora made the first team at defensive line. He was third on the team with 35 total tackles. He led the team with 24 solo tackles, four and-a-half sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He had two interceptions, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery.
Junior Ethan Miller made the first team at defensive back. Miller was tenth on the team with twelve and-a-half tackles. He had one tackle for a loss and tied for the team lead with seven pass breakups. He added two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Senior Aiden Jacobson made the second team. On offense, Jacobson led the Hi-Liners in receiving with 14 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively he had 21 tackles, two pass breakups, three interceptions. He also led the team in kickoff returns, averaging 22.9 yards per return. He added an 80 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the win over eventual state champion Jamestown.
Valley City ended the season with a 30-28 loss to Fargo North. And had a 7-3 record.
