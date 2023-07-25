More than 2,500 deer licenses are available in five units for North Dakota’s 2023 deer gun season, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning July 26 at 8 a.m. Central time. Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses can Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. Central time. At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth under age 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.