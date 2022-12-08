Devils Lake scored the last 13 points of the first half to take an eight point lead on the way to a 85-64 win over Valley City in boys basketball Tuesday night at the Hi-Liner Activity Network.
The Firebirds scored the first eight points of the game, only to see the Hi-Liners score the next eight to tie the game at 8 early on. Neither team could gain a foothold on the other and it was back and forth with each team having a run, only to see the other come back and tie the game or close the gap.
The Hi-Liners took their first lead of the game at 27-26 on Calahan Burchill’s three-pointer with 5:38 remaining in the half. A three-pointer by Bryson Heck gave Valley City a 37-32 lead with 2:45 to go in the half.
But Devils Lake would end the half on a 13-0 run. Parker Brodina’s three-pointer with 2:00 remaining gave the Firebirds a 38-37 lead. A lead they would not give up.
The Firebirds would open up a 14 point lead 58-44 in the second half. Valley City would get it under ten points on Zach Sykora’s three-point play cutting the lead to 58-49. But that would be as close as the Hi-Liners would get the rest of the way.
A three-pointer by Brodina would cap a 15-3 run by the Firebirds with 6:55 to go in the second half. A 7-0 run by Devils Lake was capped off by another Brodina three. He finished with a game high 35 points for Devils Lake.
The two teams would trade baskets the rest of the way for the final margin 85-64.
Valley City was led by Burchill with 15 points. Sykora added 14 points. Aiden Jacobson had nine points. Arie Bratrud chipped in six points. Carver Pederson and Carson Eggert scored five points each. Robert Fischer had three points. Talon Larson and Will Eggert each had two as ten different Hi-Liners scored.
Valley City is 0-1 overall and in the Eastern Dakota Conference. They will travel to Wahpeton to take on the Huskies on Friday night.
