FirebirdvsHiLiners
BRENT THOMSEN

Devils Lake scored the last 13 points of the first half to take an eight point lead on the way to a 85-64 win over Valley City in boys basketball Tuesday night at the Hi-Liner Activity Network.

The Firebirds scored the first eight points of the game, only to see the Hi-Liners score the next eight to tie the game at 8 early on. Neither team could gain a foothold on the other and it was back and forth with each team having a run, only to see the other come back and tie the game or close the gap.

