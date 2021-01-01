Koltyn, is an 8th grader and is the starting varsity wrestler for the Hi-Liners at 106lbs.
He is the son of York and Nikki Grebel. Kolytn has two older brothers, Koye and Kael, that both wrestle for the Hi-Liners.
Koltyn is currently ranked 2nd in the EDC at 106 and has started the year 3-0 coming off wins over wrestlers from Grand Forks Central, Devils Lake and Fargo South. All 3 of his wins were by pin, and one of those pins was at the 113lb weight class.
He is a student athlete for the Hi-Liners as he is a member of the “B” Honor roll and also participates in choir, football and track.
Koltyn like to camp and has occasionally been seen playing video games.
