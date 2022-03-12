Farmers Union Insurance honors Wrestler of the Week Tyson Klabo.
Tyson is a 7th grader and wrestles at 106 lbs for the Hi-Liners.
He is the son of Matt and Cynthia Klabo, and has one younger sister, Kierstin.
Tyson had a great day of wrestling at the EDC tournament in Devils Lake. Tyson finished 5th, and had a huge win over his arch-rival, Carlos Salinas from Fargo North. Salinas had beaten Tyson earlier in the tournament, but when they faced off for 5th and 6th place, Tyson turned the tables in a big way--winning by a pin in the 2nd period.
Tyson is a great student athlete for the Hi-Liners. He is on the B honor roll. His favorite sports are Wrestling, Cross Country and Football. In his free time, Tyson enjoys hunting, fishing and trapping.
His favorite class is Social Studies, his favorite food is Ritz Cheese Cracker Bites and anything from 5-Guys Burgers and Fries and his favorite video game is Hay Day.
His most memorable wrestling moment was pinning Carlos Salinas from Fargo North to capture 5th Place at the 2022 EDC Tournament.
The wrestler of the week is sponsored by Farmers Union Insurance agents Kirk Olson and Tyler VanBruggen.