By Paul McDonald
TR News/Sports
The Valley City Royals legion team finally had their home opener and the Fargo Bombers spoiled the evening with a doubleheader sweep. The Bombers won game on 7-3 and took game two 15-2 in five innings.
Game 1: Fargo 7,
Valley City 3
The was close most of the way until Fargo put it away in the top of the seventh.
The Bombers scored first with two runs in the top of the first inning. Sith Egan hit a two-run double to make it 2-0 Fargo.
The Royals would get a run back in the bottom of the second. With one out and runners at second and third, Max Mehus hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Bryson Heck who singled, to cut the lead in half at 2-1.
Fargo got that run back in the top of the fourth on Joey Jaeger’s RBI triple. They would add another run in the top of the fifth when courtesy runner Hunter Giere scored on a wild pitch.
Valley City would get back to with in two with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Robert Fischer led off the inning with a single. He moved to second on a wild pitch then to third on a passed ball. Owen Struble doubled, scoring Fischer to make it 4-2.
But Fargo put the game away with three runs in the top of the seventh. Jonah DeJong, Grayden Olson and Egan all had RBI singles to make it 7-2.
The Royals got one more in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Own Struble walked, then came around to score on Gavin Gerhardt’s double to make the final 7-3.
Gerhardt led the offense going 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Struble was 1 for 2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Mehus, and Heck were both 1 for 3. Heck scored a run and Mehus drove in a run.
Game 2: Fargo 15, Valley City 2
Fargo put this game away early sending twelve batters to the plate and scoring seven runs in the first inning. In the inning the first run scored on an error. Joey Jaeger had an RBI single, two more runs scored on an error, Dominic Deibert hit a sacrifice fly, a run scored on an error, and Jonah DeJong drove in a run with an RBI.
Fargo added two more runs on Deibert’s single in the second inning to make it 9-0 Bombers.
Valley City got its two runs in the third inning and a RBI double my Max Mehus which scored Bryson Heck who was hit by a pitch. Broden Muske hit a sacrifice fly scoring Gavin Gerhardt who singled to make it 9-2.
Fargo would scored six runs in the fourth. Quinn Miller helped his cause with a two-run single to make it 11-2. A run scored on an error, to make it 12-2. DeJong singled in a run to make it 13-2. The last two runs came in a passed balls to make it 15-2.
Gerhardt continued his hot hitting by going 2 for 3 with a run scored. Jack Samuelson was 1 for 2 and Mehus was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Valley City falls to 3-5 on the season. They travel to Dell Rapids, South Dakota on Friday then play a game in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday. The next home game for the Royals will be Devils Lake, June 20th.