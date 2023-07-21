VC Royals

Broden Muske catches the ball. Photo by Dan Mehus

Brady Hecker pitched a gem and Fargo used a four run fourth to break open the game on the way to a 5-0 win over Valley City in the play-in game of the East Region Class A Legion Baseball tournament in Casselton.

For the first three innings, Hecker and Royals starter Bryson Heck were locked into a pitchers duel.

