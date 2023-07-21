Brady Hecker pitched a gem and Fargo used a four run fourth to break open the game on the way to a 5-0 win over Valley City in the play-in game of the East Region Class A Legion Baseball tournament in Casselton.
For the first three innings, Hecker and Royals starter Bryson Heck were locked into a pitchers duel.
Fargo scored in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Doll, scoring Coleston Senn who walked.
For Post 60, Heck allowed two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Hecker allowed one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in the first three innings. The hit, a double by Corbyn Powell, led off the second inning. But Powell never got past second base.
Post 400 would score four runs in the fourth to break the game open and give Hecker some breathing room. Ashton Rinas would single in Kade Ohlhauser with one out. Cayden Neuharth singled, scoring Alex Christopherson to make it 3-0. Gus Werremeyer doubled, scoring Rinas for a 4-0 Astros lead. Kane Mathiason hit a sacrifice fly to score Neuharth with the final run to make it 5-0.
Hecker would retire the last seven batters he faced. He allowed just the one hit in seven innings, he walked five and struck out six.
Heck took the loss going five innings. He allowed seven hits, three earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts. Carver Pederson pitched a 1-2-3 sixth with three strike outs for the Royals who end the season 7-18.