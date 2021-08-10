The Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Kaulig Racing are teaming up for the 2021 racing season.
F.O.E. will be featured on the No. 11 Chevy of Justin Haley this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will be displayed on the driver’s suit, shutter and in associate sponsor space for the full season and will serve as primary sponsor at the Cup Series’ signature track, Daytona, in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28th, behind the wheel of the #77 car. Get together at your local Eagles Club to cheer on Haley and the F.O.E. racing team.
About Kaulig Racing
The Kaulig Racing team is defined by dedication, extensive industry knowledge and the appetite for success. Our drive is exemplified by our efforts each race weekend. The desire to outperform stems from a team owner who believes, guides and stands behind his group.