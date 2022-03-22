Express Wrestling held their first individual tournament in nearly 10 years. It was a huge success. It brought over 15 different teams to Valley City, and around 350 youth wrestlers to the HAC, and around 500 spectators. We held our first ever Girls Division. With girls wrestling being the fastest growing sport in the nation, there isn’t a reason to not have a division just for the girls. There were some girls that chose to compete in the boys division as well. We even had some boys wrestle up age and weight brackets. We had many volunteers, parents, former wrestlers, former wrestling parents and friends of wrestling that helped make this tournament a success.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, March 22nd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.