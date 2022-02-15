The Express Wrestling team photos, previously scheduled for tonight at the Hi-Liner Activity Center, has been cancelled due to illness. Watch for a new date to be scheduled. Next practice is Thursday, February 17th evening as regularly scheduled. No practice tonight.
