Express Wrestling had a busy weekend. Various wrestlers competed in duals throughout the area. Following are the weekend results:
Hillsboro - March 6th
Simon Trapp - 2nd
Wyatt Maresh - 3rd
East Grand Forks - March 5th
Girls Division
Keighty Harris - 4th
Kambry Johnson (Debut) - 4th
Charlotte Sather (Debut) - 3rd
Katherine Russell - 2nd
Elizabeth Russell - 2nd
Kate Redfearn - 1st
Alyx Grafing - 1st
Kathryn Maresh - 1st
Boys Division
Holt Gubrud - 2nd
Wyatt Mareah - 2nd
Alexander Russell - 2nd
Tony Wadeson - 2nd
Simon Trapp - 1st
Nathaniel Russell - 1st
Northern Cass- March 5th
Sullivan Peterson - 1st
Cameron Lee - 2nd
Sawyer Peterson - 2nd
Callahan Lee - 4th
Micaiah Lee - 4th
Sam Jewett - 4th (debut)
Alihanna Yanchek - 4th (debut)
Jamestown - March 5th
Decker Bulow 1st
Carter Coghlan 1st
Chase Coghlan 1st
Tyson Broten 2nd
Beau Weber 2nd
Conley Bulow 2nd
Kallen Hansen 2nd
Brock Broten 3rd
Alan Kleymann 3rd
Brady Broten 3rd
Bowan Bulow 3rd
Zack Anderson 3rd
Trenton Giesler 4th
Oakes - March 4th
Decker 1st
Conley 1st
Kallen 1st
Alan 2nd
Brody 3rd
Be sure and pick up your Tuesday, March 8th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.