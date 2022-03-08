Express Wrestlers on the Mat (March 2022)

Express Wrestlers stretching before competition pictured left Alan Kleymann, top Brody Bopp, right Conley Bulow, bottom Decker Bulow. Submitted photo

Express Wrestling had a busy weekend. Various wrestlers competed in duals throughout the area. Following are the weekend results:

Hillsboro - March 6th

Simon Trapp - 2nd

Wyatt Maresh - 3rd

East Grand Forks - March 5th

Girls Division

Keighty Harris - 4th

Kambry Johnson (Debut) - 4th

Charlotte Sather (Debut) - 3rd

Katherine Russell - 2nd

Elizabeth Russell - 2nd

Kate Redfearn - 1st

Alyx Grafing - 1st

Kathryn Maresh - 1st

Boys Division

Holt Gubrud - 2nd

Wyatt Mareah - 2nd

Alexander Russell - 2nd

Tony Wadeson - 2nd

Simon Trapp - 1st

Nathaniel Russell - 1st

Northern Cass- March 5th

Sullivan Peterson - 1st

Cameron Lee - 2nd

Sawyer Peterson - 2nd

Callahan Lee - 4th

Micaiah Lee - 4th

Sam Jewett - 4th (debut)

Alihanna Yanchek - 4th (debut)

Jamestown - March 5th

Decker Bulow 1st

Carter Coghlan 1st

Chase Coghlan 1st

Tyson Broten 2nd

Beau Weber 2nd

Conley Bulow 2nd

Kallen Hansen 2nd

Brock Broten 3rd

Alan Kleymann 3rd

Brady Broten 3rd

Bowan Bulow 3rd

Zack Anderson 3rd

Trenton Giesler 4th

Oakes - March 4th

Decker 1st

Conley 1st

Kallen 1st

Alan 2nd

Brody 3rd

Be sure and pick up your Tuesday, March 8th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.

Recommended for you