For their latest competition, Express Wrestling of Valley City hosted a 5 team multi-dual tournament at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. Teams in attendance were the Jamestown Taz, Casselton Crushers, West Fargo Tech Team, Devils Lake Shooting Stars and Valley City Express. Express went 3-1 on the day with wins over Devils Lake 66-21, Casselton 66-24, and Jamestown 64-21. The lone loss was a 42-42 criteria loss to Tech Team.
