NDUSA State Youth Folkstyle Dual and Individual
Tournament. results:
Express Wrestling had 56 athletes compete this weekend at the SHAC in Fargo. The Dual and Girls Individual was help Friday the 24th, and the Boys Individual was held in Saturday the 25th. This is the largest amount if Express Wrestlers registered for State Tournament.
Dual Results
Express fielded 2 Dual Team, a K-3 team and a K-6 Team
The K-3 Team went 1-2 on the day. They beat Stanley Wrestling Club in the first round, followed by a loss to MatPac of Bismarck, then lost a heartbreaker on the second tie criteria to the Bismarck Gorillas.
The K-6 Dual Team went 0-2 on the day. The first round they wrestled tough against eventual Runner-Up Bison Wrestling Club, and then lost their final Dual of the day against Carrington.
Individual Result
are as follows.
Alyx Grafing - State Champ
Kathryn Maresh - State Champ
Katherine Russell - State Champ
Victoria Sanchez - State Champ
Chance Ronsberg - 2nd
Andon Bulow - 2nd
Charlee Coghlan - 2nd
Olivia Ford - 2nd
Alihanna Helman - 2nd
Brady Broten -3rd
Nathaniel Russell - 3rd
Chase Coghlan - 3rd
Simon Trapp - 3rd
Hailey Ford - 3rd
Deegan Kirschenmann - 3rd
Brooke Bundy - 3rd
Mylee Christianson - 4th
Leighton Hendrickson - 4th
Kallen Hansen - 4th
Teagan Greer - 4th
Avery Gerlach - 5th
Conley Bulow - 5th
Amari Ronsberg - 5th
Joe Ford - 6th
Myles Swenson - 6th
Carter Coghlan - 6th
Quincy Corbin - 6th
Liza Hansen - 6th
Faith Swart - 6th
Keighty Harris - 6th
Arden DeWaters - 6th
Coaches on the floor: TJ Hansen, Ryan Coghlan, Travis Peterson, Dustin Krueger, Hope Hopson, Aaron Bulow, Tim Miller, Koye Grebel, and Matt Maresh.
