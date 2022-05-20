Express Wrestling Kids With T-Shirts

Courtesy of Express Wrestling

Express Wrestling held their annual awards ceremony recently honoring the accomplishments of their wrestlers, coaches and families.

Awards:

Rookie of the Year - Hailey Ford, Leighton Hendrickson

Rising Star - Maverick Elliot, Cannon Keller, Kathrine Russell, Alyx Grafing

Most Improved - Simon Trapp, Kathryn Maresh

Great Attitude - Holt Gubrud, Sawyer Peterson

Tough as Nails - Zack Anderson

Iron Sharpens Iron - Brady Broten

Eye of the Tiger - Chase Coghlan, Gabby Hannig

Match of the Year - Chase Coghlan Semi Finals at State Folkstyle

Girl Power, Braylee Amann, Kate Redfearn

Family of the Year - Brotens

