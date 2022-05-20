Courtesy of Express Wrestling
Express Wrestling held their annual awards ceremony recently honoring the accomplishments of their wrestlers, coaches and families.
Awards:
Rookie of the Year - Hailey Ford, Leighton Hendrickson
Rising Star - Maverick Elliot, Cannon Keller, Kathrine Russell, Alyx Grafing
Most Improved - Simon Trapp, Kathryn Maresh
Great Attitude - Holt Gubrud, Sawyer Peterson
Tough as Nails - Zack Anderson
Iron Sharpens Iron - Brady Broten
Eye of the Tiger - Chase Coghlan, Gabby Hannig
Match of the Year - Chase Coghlan Semi Finals at State Folkstyle
Girl Power, Braylee Amann, Kate Redfearn
Family of the Year - Brotens
