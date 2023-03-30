Third time was the charm for Express Wrestling in holding their Girls Only Event.
After snow storms postponed the event twice, the third time around Mother Nature cooperated and over 90 wrestlers took to the mat at the Hi-Liner Activity Center for the Girls Only Wrestling event on Tuesday, March 28.
Wrestlers ranged in age from Pre-K to high school.
The Casselton Crushers, Jamestown Taz, Carrington Pit Crew, Lisbon Broncos and Valley City Express wrestlers were the teams involved and it was a great night for the girls to get on the mat and showcase their abilities.
No medals, no awards, just a night of fun and showing their skills for all.
For some this event may have been the last time these wrestlers get on the mat until next season and for others it was a tune-up for the 2023 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals this weekend in Iowa.
Each wrestler received outstanding encouragement from fans and coaches and a soft pink blanket.
Congratulations to all and go girl power!
