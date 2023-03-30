Express Wrestling Girls Night Event 2023

Express Wrestlers team members pictured above for Girls Night Event at the HAC, March 28th. Photos by Sarah Hansen Photography

Third time was the charm for Express Wrestling in holding their Girls Only Event.

After snow storms postponed the event twice, the third time around Mother Nature cooperated and over 90 wrestlers took to the mat at the Hi-Liner Activity Center for the Girls Only Wrestling event on Tuesday, March 28.

Recommended for you