Express Wrestling heads for State Tournament this weekend in Bismarck, with 39 wrestlers, ages kindergarten through 8th grade competing, including K-3 and K-6 of Express Wrestling dual teams competitors. The tournament offers both boys and girls individual divisions for competition.
Koltyn and Koye Grebel, who both began their wrestling careers with Express Wrestling, are competing in the Virginia Beach National Folk Wrestling Tournament this weekend in Virginia Beach, VA, against other state champions.
Watch for recap of the events in upcoming Times-Record editions.
About Express Wrestling
Express Wrestling is a wrestling club for kids PreK through 8th grade designed to give kids the opportunity to learn the sport of wrestling, its fundamentals, sportsmanship, hard work and teamwork.
Good luck wrestlers!
