Valley City Express Wrestling is gearing up for the season ahead. Practices for those who have a year or two under their belts and have compete in past tournaments begin November 14th, continuing November 21st, 28th and December 5th. Starting on December 6th, Express Wrestling will have practices each Monday and Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. for 2nd-year wrestlers who have a little experience and are ready to put in the hard work to learn and get better. These practices are also for the wrestlers who will be part of the dual team competing at the Rumble on the Red Tournament at the end of December.
For more information, contact Matt Maresh (call or text) between the hours of 6 a.m.-10 p.m. at 701-840-0195Do not snapchat or Facebook message him to get in touch.
