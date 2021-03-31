The Express Wrestling Club had 19 wrestlers compete in the North Dakota State Folkstyle Tournament and had 7 girls compete in the Girls State Folkstyle Tournament held last weekend at the Bismarck Civic Center. Express Wrestling put five wrestlers in the finals, coming away with one champion.
Winning the lone championship for Express was Gabby Hannig. Gabby, 5th grade (12U 100lbs), wrestled in the Girls State Tournament, where she pinned both her opponents to win her 1st-ever state title. Also making the finals in the Girls State Tournament was Mylee Christianson, 7th grade (14U 127lbs). Mylee pinned her first opponent, then lost by decision in the finals and lost by pin for true second, ultimately placing 3rd. Other girls placing at the Girls State Tournament Friday were Kindergartener Kathryn Maresh, 3rd place (8U 50lbs); 7th grader Deegan Kirschenmann, 3rd place (14U 107 lbs); 2nd grader Keighty Harris, 4th place (10U 60lbs); 3rd grader Kathrine Russell, 4th place (10U 90 lbs); and 7th grader Emersyn Schwab, 4th place (14U 127lbs).
At the State Tournament the next day, Express put three in the finals. Zack Anderson, 4th grade (10U 77 lbs), won by pin, won by major decision, then won in by decision in overtime during the semifinals. Zack lost by pin in the finals, and he finished in 2nd. Conley Bulow, 1st grade (8U 70 lbs), made the finals after winning by pin in his first two matches and then winning by major decision. Conley would end up losing by pin in the finals and losing by pin for true second, earning him 3rd place. Kallen Hansen 3rd grader (10U 93 lbs) also made the finals by winning by decision in his first 2 matches. Kallen was pinned in the finals, and lost by major decision for true second, placing him 3rd. Others placing in the top 6 for Express were 1st grader Nathaniel Russell, 4th place (8U 70lbs); Kindergartener Alyx Grafing, 5th place (8U 43lbs); 4th grader Bowan Bulow, 5th place (10U 77lbs); 5th grader Madden Schwab, 5th place (12U 135lbs); 4th grader Simon Trapp, 6th place (12U 63lbs); and 4th grader Brady Broten, 6th place (10U 77lbs).
Also participating were Decker Bulow, Tyson Broten, Brock Broten, Carter Coghlan, Wyatt Maresh, Chase Coghlan, Tyson Klabo, Alexander Russell, Hunter Undem, and Andon Bulow.
In the State Dual Tournament, Express Wrestling went 0-2, losing to West Fargo Tech Team and Napolean.
Express Wrestling is coached by Ryan Coghlan, Matt Maresh, TJ Hansen, Sam Northup, Erin Hannig, Tim Miller, Koye Grebel, Dustin Krueger, and Trevor Bakalar.