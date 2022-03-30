The Express Wrestling Club had 29 boys compete in the North Dakota State Folkstyle Wrestling Tournament and nine girls compete in the Girls State Folkstyle Tournament held March 25-26 at the Bismarck Civic Center. Express Wrestling put three wrestlers in the finals coming away with three state champions. Champions for Express were Kathryn Maresh, Mylee Christianson and Chase Coghlan.
Kathryn Maresh, 1st grader (8U 58lbs) wrestled Friday night in the Girls State Tournament where she dominated her way through a bracket of 8 girls winning all 3 of her matches by pin to win her 1st ever state title.
Mylee Christianson, 8th grader (16U 129lbs) also wrestled Friday night in the Girls State Tournament where she also dominated her way through a bracket of 5 girls winning all 3 of her matches by pin to win her 1st ever state title.
Chase Coghlan, 6th grader (12U 92lbs) was the lone boy champion for Express. Chase wrestled Saturday where he worked his way through a bracket of 17 boys, winning his first match by major decision, then pinning his next two opponents and finally winning his finals match by major decision to capture his 1st ever state title.
Other girls placing at the Girls State Tournament Friday: 1st grader Alyx Grafing 4th place (8U 47lbs), 6th grader Gabby Hannig 4th place (14U 102lbs), 8th grader Deegan Kirschenmann 4th place (14U 116lbs), 4th grader Kathrine Russell 5th place (12U 103lbs), 3rd grader Keighty Harris 6th place (10U 63lbs). Kate Redfearn and Elizabeth Russell also wrestled in the girls division but did not place.
Others boys placing Saturday for Express were 4th grader Carter Coghlan 3rd place (10U 71lbs), 6th grader Madden Schwab 3rd place (12U 135lbs), 2nd grader Nathaniel Russell 4th place (10U 84lbs), 3rd grader Wyatt Maresh 5th place (10U 84lbs), 5th grader Zack Anderson 6th place (12U 86lbs), 7th grader Tyson Klabo 6th place (14U 102lbs) and 7th grader Andon Bulow 6th place (14U 187lbs).
Also wrestling for the boys but didn’t place were Cannon Keller, Hunter Undem, Orion Malcolm, Dominic Malcolm, Sullivan Peterson, Rekker Kirschenmann, Tony Wadeson, Conley Bulow, Leighton Hendrickson, Alexander Russell, Kallen Hansen, Simon Trapp, Decker Bulow, Holt Gubrud, Bowan Bulow, Sawyer Peterson, Maverick Elliot, Dylan Wangrud, Tyson Broten, Brock Broten and Brady Broten.
Express Wrestling had two dual teams (k-3rd grade and k-6th grade) compete Friday March 25th in the State Dual Tournament. The k-3rd grade team wrestled two close duals but lost them both and were eliminated. The k-6th grade team lost to the Bismarck Gorillas, beat Carrington, then lost a close dual to the West Fargo Tech Team to end the dual season for Express.
Express Wrestling is coached by Matt Maresh, Ryan Coghlan, TJ Hansen, Travis Peterson, Erin Hannig, Tim Miller, Koye Grebel, Koltyn Grebel, Dustin Krueger, Todd Paszek and Drew Dockter.