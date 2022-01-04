Express sent a 12U team to the Rumble on the Red duals today. The kids wrestled great winning 3 duals and losing 2. We went 2-1 in our pool, with wins over Bismarck Gorillas orange 68-9 and Tech Team 45-32. The loss was to the Midwest Maniacs who were the eventual champions of the whole dual tournament.
Competitors then placed 2nd in the Dragon bracket by beating Carrington 60-27, before being defeated by the Bison Club 61-24.
Express had a lot of kids finish with winning records. Top wrestlers were Madden Schwab and Riggin Sand going 4-1. Zack Anderson, Joey Potts, Chase Coghlan, Kallen Hansen, Gabby Hannig, and Jaeger Sand all went 3-2.