Express Wrestlers competed in Hazen Tournament Feb 6th with Gabby Hannig bringing home 1st place.
Feb. 5th competitions was in Wahpeton with the following results:
Decker Bulow 1st; Kathryn Maresh 1st; Wyatt Maresh 1st; Kallen Hansen 1st; Madden Schwab 2nd; Conley Bulow 2nd; Bowan Bulow 2nd; Declan Cuypers in his Debut 3rd; Dylan Wangrud 4th; Holt Gubrud 4th; Trenton Geisler 4th
