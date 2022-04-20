Courtesy of Express Wrestling Coaches
Three Express wrestlers competed in the Heartland National Dual Touranment in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on April 15th and 16th.
Pictured left to right are sixth grader Gabby Hannig, eighth grader Deegan Kirschenmann and sixth grader Chase Coghlan.
Coach Ryan Coghlan shares that he is really proud of these three wrestlers in how well they represented North Dakota and Express Wrestling at the Heartland Duals in Iowa.
Gabby and Deegan wrestled on the North Dakota girls team at 109 and 117 lbs and Chase wrestled on the North Dakota 2nd elementary team at 95 lbs. They each wrestled 8 matches over the two days.
Be sure and pick up your Wednesday, April 20th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.