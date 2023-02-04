Bitz Tire and Service Express Wrestler of the Week for 1/23-1/29 is Olivia Ford. Olivia is a 2th grader at Jefferson Elementary and is in her 2nd year of wrestling. Olivia wrestled in the 2nd grade girls division at the Fargo Davies tournament January 28th in Fargo. She beat all 3 of her opponents (including a girls who was a State runner up last year) to take 1st place. Olivia also wrestled Sunday the 29th, winning 1 match and losing 1 to take 2nd place at an Aberdeen SD tournament. Olivia has completed in 3 tournaments so far this year.
Read the full story in your February 3-5 Weekend Edition Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.