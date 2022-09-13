RedHawks Logo

FARGO, N.D. ⁠—  In Game 1 of the 2022 American Association West Division Championship Series, the two teams with the best records in the league met in the first game of a series precisely ten days ago at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. That series began on September 2nd and would determine the winner of the West Division regular season title. Kevin McGovern got his second start of the playoffs on Monday night and was looking to get his second win-in-a-row after picking up his league-leading tenth win of the season in a 6-2 victory against the Monarchs.

But coming into tonight's game, the RedHawks had lost three of the last four games with Kansas City, and getting a win in Game 1 at home would set up a potential series-winning Game 2 at Legends Field on Wednesday night in the best-of-three series.

Recommended for you