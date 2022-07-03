Cole Christensen and Dustin Mertz were locked in a pitchers duel, until Valley City broke through with a run in the bottom of the third.
With two out, J.B. Morales walked. He moved to second on an error, then scored on Mertz’s rbi single.
Jamestown tied the game with a run in the fourth. Reed Hanson scored on a wild pitch with one out, tying the game at 1.
Jamestown took the lead for good with a run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Rhett Hays, scoring Brian Rice who led off the inning with a walk.
The Elks added some insurance in the sixth when Cole Christenson tripled, scoring Aaron Pugh who reached on a fielder’s choice.
Christensen and Sam Greenhaigh combined on a three hitter for the Elks. Christensen allowed all three hits and one unearned run in five innings. He walked three and struck out eight. Greenhaigh picked up the save by going two no hit innings. He walked two and struck out five.
Dustin Mertz, Brett Kohn and Will Hough had the hits for the Saints. Mertz tossed a complete game. He allowed five hits in seven innings with one run earned. He walked five and fanned ten.
Valley City is 6-5 on the season and will be back at Charlie Brown Memorial Field next Wednesday when the Enderlin Indies come to town.