One more accolade and one more chance to play competitive basketball for Brooke Eggermont.
The Valley City senior has been named to the Class A roster for the 48th Annual Lions All-Star basketball series.
Eggermont concluded her Hi-Liner career this past season. She led the Hi-Liners in scoring (14.8 ppg), she was second in rebounds (6.2 rpg), first in blocked shots (24), and fourth in steals (37). She led the team in free throws made (89), and attempted (125). Her 71.2 percent free throw percentage was second by .2 of a point.
Eggermont was named to the All-EDC team and was a nominee for Senior Athlete of the Year in the EDC.
On January 24th, in a 54-43 win at Fargo North, Eggermont became the sixth Hi-Liner girl to reach 1,000 points for a career. She would finish with 1,147 points for her career.
The Games are at Bismarck High on Monday July 10th and at Fargo Davies on Tuesday July 11th. Girls at 6 p.m. and boys at 8 p.m. Girls will report to Bismarck on Friday July 7th and the boys will report to Fargo for training camp.
